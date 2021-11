CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball team tipped off a new season and the Steve Lutz era with a big win over Texas Lutheran 102-64 Tuesday night at the American Bank Center.

Lutz made his Division I coaching debut after two and a half decades as an assistant. The Islanders got a game-high 18 points from Trevian Tennyson in the win over the Division-III Bulldogs, Lutz's alma mater. Tennyson was one of five Texas A&M-CC players in double digit scoring.