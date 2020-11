It was a split night for the Islanders Wednesday as both teams tipped off their seasons.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball team scored a win over Division II Texas A&M-International 64-53 in the season opener Wednesday night at the American Bank Center.

The Islanders were lead by Rasheed Brown who had 20 points. Coach Willis Wilson's team will next host Texas State on Saturday.