- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi men's basketball defeated Houston Baptist, 84-78, on Saturday afternoon to clinch a berth in the 2020 Southland Tournament.

- The Islanders improved to 14-17 overall and 10-10 in Southland play. The Huskies end their season at 4-25 overall and 4-16 in league action.

- Jordan Hairston led the team with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, knocking down four three pointers. He added four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

- Prior to the game, the team honored Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Irshaad Hunte, Tony Lewis and Elijah Schmidt as part of Senior Day.

- The game was played on the Corpus Christi Athletic Club Court at the American Bank Center.

Key Islander Statistics

- The Islanders shot an even 50% from the field for the game (32-of-64), and connected on 10-of-21 three point attempts (47.6 percent).

- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 10-of-12 (83.3 percent) from the free throw line.

- The Islanders held an advantage in nearly every specialty stat, outrebounding the Huskies, 33-29.

- A&M-Corpus Christi also led 35-23 in points off turnovers, 36-20 in points in the paint, 16-6 in second chance points, 9-4 in fast break points and 40-35 in bench points.

- Myles Smith scored 18 points with five assists, three steals and three rebounds. He knocked down 4-of-7 three point attempts and hit both of his free throw attempts.

- Lewis had 12 points with a team-high seven rebounds. He had three assists with two blocked shots and one steal.

- Schmidt scored 12 points with three offensive rebounds and one steal, going 5-of-8 from the field.

- Hunte grabbed six rebounds, scored five points, had four blocked shots, recorded a steal and added an assist in 20 minutes of work.

- Nolan Bertain scored seven points with five assists, one steal and one rebound.

- Perry Francois scored five points with three steals, two rebounds and one assist.

- Peyton Smith had two points with two rebounds and an assist.

- Javae Lampkins knocked down a three, scoring three points with one rebound and one steal.

Up Next

- The Islanders received the No. 8 seed in the Hercules Tires Southland Tournament in Katy, Texas. A&M-Corpus Christi will face No. 5 Northwestern State on Wednesday, March 11, at 5 p.m.