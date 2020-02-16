CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —
- Story Headlines
- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi men's basketball team fell to Abilene Christian, 78-64, on Saturday afternoon in Southland play.
- The Islanders fall to 10-16 overall and 6-9 in Southland play. The Wildcats improved to 15-10 overall and 10-4 in league action.
- The game was played on the Corpus Christi Athletic Club Court at the American Bank Center.
Key Islander Statistics
- ACU hit just 1-of-13 three point attempts on the evening.
- The Islanders shot 49 percent (24-of-49) from the field, including a 12-for-23 stretch (52.2 percent) in the second half.
- Jordan Hairston scored a team-high 13 points with a pair of three pointers, going 5-of-8 from the field.
- Myles Smith scored 10 points, going 4-of-8 from the field with two three point makes. He led the team with six rebounds and tied for the team-high with three assists.
- Elijah Schmidt came off the bench to scored 10 points, going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field. He had three rebounds, three steals and one assist.
- Jashawn Talton-Thomas had nine points with five rebounds. He tied Myles Smith for the team-high with three assists.
- Perry Francois earned his first start of the season and had five points and two rebounds.
- Nolan Bertain had five points with five rebounds and one assist.
- Javae Lampkins scored five points with a three point make.
- Jalen White had three points with an assist.
- Peyton Smith added a pair of assists.
- Irshaad Hunte scored four points with two rebounds and a blocked shot.
- The Islanders will head to Lamar University on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Beaumont, Texas. Tip off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.