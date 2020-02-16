CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

    - The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi men's basketball team fell to Abilene Christian, 78-64, on Saturday afternoon in Southland play.
    - The Islanders fall to 10-16 overall and 6-9 in Southland play. The Wildcats improved to 15-10 overall and 10-4 in league action.
    - The game was played on the Corpus Christi Athletic Club Court at the American Bank Center.

    Key Islander Statistics
    - ACU hit just 1-of-13 three point attempts on the evening.
    - The Islanders shot 49 percent (24-of-49) from the field, including a 12-for-23 stretch (52.2 percent) in the second half.
    - Jordan Hairston scored a team-high 13 points with a pair of three pointers, going 5-of-8 from the field.
    - Myles Smith scored 10 points, going 4-of-8 from the field with two three point makes. He led the team with six rebounds and tied for the team-high with three assists.
    - Elijah Schmidt came off the bench to scored 10 points, going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field. He had three rebounds, three steals and one assist.
    - Jashawn Talton-Thomas had nine points with five rebounds. He tied Myles Smith for the team-high with three assists.
    - Perry Francois earned his first start of the  season and had five points and two rebounds.
    - Nolan Bertain had five points with five rebounds and one assist.
    - Javae Lampkins scored five points with a three point make.
    - Jalen White had three points with an assist.
    - Peyton Smith added a pair of assists.
    - Irshaad Hunte scored four points with two rebounds and a blocked shot. 

- The Islanders will head to Lamar University on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Beaumont, Texas. Tip off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.