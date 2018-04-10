CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii Sports) — We're a little over a month away from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's first game of the season. Since the season is so close, the Islanders held their annual media day today on campus. Players spoke with members of the media and participated in multiple marketing and social media activities. Texas A&M-CC is coming off an 11-18 season, a bit of a disappointment, but it was able to make the Southland Conference Tournament, where the Islanders would get bounced in the first round. Now, the attention is on the 2018-19 season, where the Islanders will have to replace top scorer and college slam dunk champion Joseph Kilgore who graduated after the 2017-18 season. However, the team doesn't seem too worried, optimism is in the air. The Islanders first game of the season is on November 7th, hosting Howard Payne University at the American Bank Center.

