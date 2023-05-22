Islanders' Mushila transferring to New Mexico

Mushila was a key piece of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's run to the NCAA Tournament the last two years.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi basketball was dealt another blow Monday with Isaac Mushila announcing his transfer to the University of New Mexico.

Mushila helped lead the Islanders to back-to-back appearances to the NCAA Tournament after coming in from the transfer portal prior to the 2021-2022 season.

This past year he put up 14.5 ppg and 9.9 rbg. Mushila set the single-season school record with 14 double-doubles including a season high 28 points against Northwestern State.

That's now two big holes to fill by new Head Coach Jim Shaw after the team's leading scorer Trevian Tennyson also transferred. Tennyson joined TCU last month.

Shaw was the lead assistant under Steve Lutz and was promoted to the top job when lutz Left for Bowling Green.