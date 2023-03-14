Rodriguez named A&M-CC athletics director as Islanders hit the floor

Rodriguez replaces Jon Palumbo, who left A&M-CC in October.

DAYTON, Ohio — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has removed the 'interim' tag from athletics director Adrian Rodriguez's title, giving him the job full time, 3NEWS has learned.

Rodriguez stepped into the role in November, after Jon Palumbo left the Islanders to take the job of executive deputy athletics director and chief operating officer at Georgia Tech in October.

In a release Tuesday night, A&M-CC states that Rodriguez brings six years of NCAA/NJCAA coaching experience to the position.

Rodriguez, a Texas A&M University grad, adds the title to his current one: vice president of student engagement and success.

#BREAKING: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has removed the interim tag and named Adrian Rodriguez the Islanders’ full-time... Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

He came to A&M-CC from Kansas State University, where he worked as the associate vice president for student life from 2017-2021.