Islanders' new coach Lutz opens up about the first month on the job

Lutz is not only dealing with the rigors of being a first time head coach on the Division I level, but he's also learning to manage incoming and outgoing roster via the transfer portal.

Lutz has had three transfers sign since his hiring last month, bringing in Jalen Jackson (G - North Texas), Isaac Mushila (F - Western Texas) and Jasman Sangha (F/C - Garden City CC). Even with the new additions, Lutz and his new staff still have work to do to fill out the roster, with only three or four scholarship athletes returning from last year's roster.