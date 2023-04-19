Islanders preparing to host Southland Tennis Tournament

The landscape of the Southland Conference has changed dramatically since Texas A&M-CC last hosted the tournament four years ago.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a big week for the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tennis programs as they get set to host the Southland Conference Tournament for the first time since 2019.

The makeup of the conference is a bit different than the last time the tournament was held in town. Gone are the Texas teams like Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State, instead replaced by schools that cause the "Southland" to not exactly live up to its name. Some of the new programs in this year's field include the New Jersey Institute of Technology on both the men's and women's sides and Bryant (Rhode Island) and the University of Illinois Chicago in the men's bracket.

The Islanders are the favorite to bring home the conference title on the women's side with Texas A&M-CC entering as the number one seed. They are looking to repeat as Southland champions after advancing to the NCAA Tournament last season. The men are the three-seed and looking for their second conference title in three seasons.

Action gets underway Thursday morning at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center. To see the full brackets for the Southland Tournament, click here .