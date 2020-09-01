NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi pulled off their biggest win of the season Wednesday, knocking off Stephen F. Austin on the road 73-72.

The Lumberjacks had previously beaten top-ranked Duke earlier this season.

The Islanders lead by nine points with six minutes to go, but gave it up, with SFA rallying for a 69-68 advantage with 2:41 to go. A couple of free throws from former Veterans Memorial Eagle Peyton Smith gave A&M-CC the lead back and Jashawn Talton-Thomas sealed the win with a three-pointer.

A&M-CC improves to 2-3 in Southland play while SFA drops to 3-1.