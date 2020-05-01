CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Story Headlines

- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi men's basketball team fell to Southeastern Louisiana, 84-80, on Saturday afternoon in Southland Conference action.

- The game was played on the Corpus Christi Athletic Club Court at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

- The Islanders cut a 26 point Lion lead down to just three in the final moment of the game but were unable to pull even.

- Irshaad Hunte led the team with a career-high 18 points, knocking down 10-of-12 free throw attempts. He scored 14 points after halftime. Hunte finished with five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes of action.

Key Islander Statistics

- The Islanders shot a season-high 54.5 percent (24-for-44) from the field and knocked down a season-best 24-of-29 free throw attempts (82.8 percent).

- Jordan Hairston scored 13 points with two steals, an assist and a rebound. He went a perfect 6-for-6 at the charity stripe.

- Javae Lampkins knocked down three three-pointers off the bench and finished with a career-high 11 points with two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.

- Elijah Schmidt finished with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting. He tied for the team-high in rebounds with five and blocked two shots with an assist.

- Jashawn Talton-Thomas sadded 10 points and had the game-high with six assists. He tied Schmidt with five rebounds and knocked down three three-pointers.

- Tony Lewis scored eight points with four rebounds, going 3-for-3 from the field and 2-for-2 at the free throw line.

- Myles Smith scored eight points with five assists and a pair of rebounds.

- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi scored a season-high 57 points in the second half, going 17-for-23 (73.9 percent) from the field, 5-of-7 from beyond the arc (71.4 percent) and 18-for-23 at the free throw line (78.3 percent).

- The Islanders' bench outscored SLU, 31-12, and held a 7-4 advantage in second chance points.

Islander Notables

- Talton-Thomas has scored in double figures nine times this season and 20 times in his career ... for Schmidt, it was his fourth time this season in double figures and his 16th career game ... Hunte has scored in double figures seven times in his career and Hairston added his fourth double-figure performance of the year ... it was the first career game for Lampkins in double figures ... the 80 points scored Saturday was the Islanders' second highest point total of the year ... Schmidt hit the pregame half-court shot, his second make of the year ... this was the third straight game with the starting lineup of Talton-Thomas, Lewis, Schmidt, Hairston and Myles Smith ... Talton-Thomas has led the team in assists nine times this season and in rebounds nine times ... Talton-Thomas' six assists tied a career-high he set earlier this season at Central Arkansas on Dec. 21.

Stay Social

-For all the latest on Islanders Men's Basketball, be sure to follow the team on Twitter (@Islanders_MBB), Instagram (@IslandersMBB) and like the team's official Facebook page (IslandersMBB).

Up Next

- The Islanders will hit the road to face Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in Nacogdoches, Texas. The game can be heard live on KEYS1440.