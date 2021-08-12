x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Islanders

Islanders reach best start in program history in win over UTRGV

Texas A&M-CC won its seventh straight with a big second half against the Vaqueros.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders needed a second-half comeback to knock off rival UTRGV 75-69 Wednesday night at the American Bank Center and reach their best start in school history.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8-1) got a game-high 27 points from Isaac Mushila, the reigning Southland Conference Player of the Week. The Islanders trailed 36-29 at the break and struggled from the field on just 34.3% shooting in the first 20 minutes before rallying to outscore the Vaqueros 46-33 in the second half.

The Islanders now have won seven straight games as they hit the road for games at Omaha and Wisconsin starting this weekend.

 

In Other News

Islanders reach best start in program history in win over UTRGV - 3Sports