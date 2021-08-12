Islanders reach best start in program history in win over UTRGV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders needed a second-half comeback to knock off rival UTRGV 75-69 Wednesday night at the American Bank Center and reach their best start in school history.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8-1) got a game-high 27 points from Isaac Mushila, the reigning Southland Conference Player of the Week. The Islanders trailed 36-29 at the break and struggled from the field on just 34.3% shooting in the first 20 minutes before rallying to outscore the Vaqueros 46-33 in the second half.