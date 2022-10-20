Islanders reloaded and ready to make repeat run at NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M-CC is one of a handful of teams in the country with all five starters returning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball team is back on the court getting ready to tip off the season in less than three weeks as Steve Lutz's team is coming off just their second ever run to the NCAA Tournament.

Lutz had to hit the reset button with transfer-heavy roster last season, but now has the luxury of being only a handful of teams that has its entire starting five returning.

So while the Islanders aren't having to learn Coach Lutz's system and especially his defensive scheme, Lutz says his team has to avoid a level of complacency as they go from being the hunters to the hunted in the Southland Conference.