- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi men's basketball team defeated Huston Tillotson, 81-63, on Tuesday evening at the American Bank Center on Tuesday evening in non-conference action.

- The Islanders moved to an even 5-5 with the win. Tuesday's game was an exhibition contest for Huston Tillotson.

- Three Islanders finished in double-figures led by Kareem South with 21 points. He tied a season-high with six rebounds and had two assists in 27 minutes.

- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi knocked down 14 three pointers, tying a school record that had been done three times prior. The last time the Islanders knocked down 14 threes was back on Jan. 5, 2016 against Central Arkansas.

Key Islander Statistics

- The Islanders shot 46.3 percent from the field (31-67) and hit 14-of-29 from beyond the arc (48.3 percent).

- Myles Smith set a pair of career-high marks with five made three pointers and eight assists. He finished with 17 points, two rebounds and added a steal.

- Emmanuel Toney tied a career-high with three made three-pointers. He finished with 10 points and tied a season-best with five rebounds.

- Elijah Schmidt tied a season-best mark with seven rebounds. He had four points and finished with a pair of assists.

- Jake Babic finished with five points, three rebounds and three assists.

- Kyle Brown tied a career-high with three steals. He also matched his season-best with three assists, scoring two points with a pair of rebounds.

- Irshaad Hunte had six points and five rebounds in an efficient 10 minutes. He went 3-for-5 from the floor and added a blocked shot on the defensive end.

- Tre Gray knocked down a three pointer and finished with five points in 10 minutes of work.

- The Islanders held a 41-35 rebound advantage and outscored the Rams 28-16 in the paint.

- A&M-Corpus Christi scored 15 points off nine Huston Tillotson turnovers. The Islanders had five steals.

Game Notables

- South's 21 points was the seventh time in his career he has scored at least 20 points. His career high of 23 came back on Feb. 17, 2018, against Lamar.

- The Islanders' seven turnovers tied a season low, matching the output against St. Mary's University back on Nov. 21.

- Smith has now scored in double figures seven times this season and 17 times in his career.

- Toney reached double figures for the fourth time this year and the sixth time in his career.

- This was the only game this season the Islanders will play on a Tuesday.

- A&M-Corpus Christi never trailed in the game.

- The Islanders are now 5-0 all time against the Rams.

- The team is now 2-0 on the year when Toney hits the pregame half-court shot.

Up Next

- The Islanders will take on UT-San Antonio on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. The game is part of a doubleheader at the American Bank Center with the women taking on Texas Lutheran at 5:30 p.m.

