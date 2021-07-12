Islanders riding long winning streak heading into second UTRGV match-up

Texas A&M-CC now has a longer win streak (6) than it had victories in all of last season (5) heading into Wednesday's game against UTRGV.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball team is trying to achieve the best opening-season record in program history if they can hand rival UTRGV its second loss in eight days Wednesday night.

The Islanders (7-1) are coming off a road win over the Vaqueros last week and a dominating 51-point home win over Division-III Southwestern Saturday. Isaac Musila earned his second Southland Conference Player of the Week honor following the victories.

Coach Steve Lutz says he expects another dogfight against UTRGV after the two teams combined for 55 fouls last week down in the Valley. Tipoff from the American Bank Center is set for 7 PM Wednesday night.