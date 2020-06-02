CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Story Headlines

- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi men's basketball team defeated McNeese State University, 69-62, on Wednesday evening at the Dugan Wellness Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

- The Islanders improved to 10-14 on the year and 6-7 in Southland play. The Cowboys fall to 12-11 overall and 7-5 in league action.

- Myles Smith scored a game-high 19 points with four assists, four steals and four rebounds. He hit a pair of three pointers and went 9-for-10 at the free throw line.

Key Islander Statistics

- The Islanders shot 44.7 percent from the field for the game (21-for-47) after starting the game by making 13-of-25 (52 percent) in the first half.

- Javae Lampkins knocked down three three-pointers and finished with a career-high 15 points.

- Perry Francois was 5-of-7 from the field and had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

- Irshaad Hunte scored nine points, going 7-for-7 from the free throw line. He blocked three shots, had three rebounds and added an assist.

- Jordan Hairston scored seven points with three rebounds and an assist.

- Jashawn Talton-Thomas grabbed a team-high seven rebounds with three points, three steals and two assists. He also blocked a shot.

- Nolan Bertain knocked down his only three point attempt of the game, finishing with three points.

- Elijah Schmidt grabbed three rebounds, giving him 500 for his Islander career which ranks seventh all time. He added an assist as well.

- Tony Lewis scored two points, making his only field goal attempt. He also had one rebound.

- McNeese entered Wednesday's game averaging 81.7 points per game. The 62 points was the second-lowest total of the season for the Cowboys (57 vs. Richmond; Nov. 22).



Up Next

- The Islanders will be idle this weekend but will return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 12, against Stephen F. Austin at the American Bank Center at 7 p.m.