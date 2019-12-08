WACO, Texas — Story Headlines

- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi soccer team defeated Baylor University, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon in Waco, Texas, in the first exhibition match of the 2019 season.

- Kayla Gove scored in the 17th minute off a feed from Samantha Palamino. Gove made a run on the left side of the box and slotted it into the bottom right corner for the game's lone goal.

- Kyleigh Hall picked up the shutout victory with a clean sheet in goal.

- Megan Dodd, Alana Mangan, Siri O'Donnell, Shayla Spearman, Jaedyn Johnson and Maddie Janolo helped anchor the backline and kept the Bears off the scoreboard.

- The match, which featured three 30-minute periods, was played at Midland High School in Waco, Texas.

- View the Facebook photo album from Sunday's match.



Up Next

- The Islanders will host UTSA in the season's final exhibition match on Friday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Dr. Jack Dugan Soccer and Track & Field Stadium. The regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 23, against Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo., at 8 p.m. CST.



- For information on Islanders home tickets, please call the ticket office at (361) 825-BALL.



Stay Social

- For more information on Islanders women's soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@IslandersSoccer), Instagram (@IslandersSoccer) and like their Facebook page (Islanders Soccer).