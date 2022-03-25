Islanders softball drops Southland doubleheader to McNeese

Texas A&M-CC fell in extras in Game 1 and were shutout by the Cowgirls in Game 2.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi softball team was outlasted 5-4 in a 10-inning nail-biter before falling 9-0 in game two to McNeese on Friday at Chapman Field.

In the conference opener, game one saw 10 innings of play although there were only four innings where runs were made. McNeese (15-14) got out to an early 4-0 lead in the second inning after three Cowgirls got hits. Despite the early lead, senior Grace Gilbert would keep the Cowgirls scoreless through the next seven innings.

Gilbert pitched all 10 innings for the Islanders (10-19) for her second complete game of the season. She only allowed runs in two of the ten innings and struck out four Cowgirls. This marked her 13th appearance and seventh start in which she improved her ERA to a 4.64.

The Islanders got on board in the fourth when sophomore Gabriella Torres made it to third base on her hit after an error by McNeese. Freshman Monee Montilla drove Torres in for the RBI and an Islander run. A&M-Corpus Christi tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth. With two runners on base, sophomore Kimane Rogron went to the plate to hit a triple to center field for a double-RBI, scoring Torres again and Gilbert.

The score remained tied at 4-4 through the next four innings until McNeese was able to drive in its fifth run of the game in the 10th. Junior Madison Garza recorded the 10th hit of the game for the Islanders in the bottom of the 10th, but the game ended with McNeese on top 5-4.

A&M-Corpus Christi tallied three hits in game two but with McNeese scoring in almost every inning, the Cowgirls got their second win of the day 9-0.

Junior Pal Egan went 4-7 on the day which improved her batting average to a 3.98. She got two hits in each game and stole base four times between the two games. Sophomore Sydney Hoyt was the only other player to get a hit in both games as she went 2-6 on the day. Her batting averages closely follows Egan's with a .317.

Rogron gave a strong perfomance in game one as she tacked on three hits, two RBIs, a run and a triple. She is now tied for most hits in a game and is one of three players to have hit a triple this season.