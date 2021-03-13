Islanders softball splits doubleheader with Sam Houston State

Texas A&M-CC was opening up Southland play Friday afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi softball program defeated Sam Houston 4-2 in the conference opener, but the Bearkats took game two 6-0 Friday at Chapman Field.

Sophomore Sammi Thomas and sophomore Ashleigh Sgambelluri knocked hits in each game. Sophomore Pal Egan walked in game one to extend her on-base streak reach 17 games, but the streak ended in game two.

In the first game, the Islanders (8-10, 1-1 SLC) trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning when they came back to tie it. With runners on first and second with two outs, Thomas roped a triple down the left field line and into the corner to even the score 2-2.

Thomas wasn't done there. In the fifth inning, she hit a high flyball to left field that found the grass, which brought in two more runs to give A&M-Corpus Christi a 4-2 edge.

That was all the Islanders needed as sophomore Beatriz Lara didn't allow SHSU (4-12, 1-1 SLC) back into the game. Lara went the distance and struck out four in 7.0 innings with no walks. She improved to 5-1 on the year.

In game two, A&M-Corpus Christi couldn't get the offense going. The best opportunity came in the fifth inning; it started with a double by Thomas, and after a walk by sophomore MacKenzie Purcell, the Islanders placed runners on second and third with one out after a groundout. Though, they couldn't push a run across after a pop up and strikeout.

SHSU's Regan Dunn threw a complete-game shutout to record the win and allowed two hits.

Sophomore Jenika Lombrana and freshman Megan DePew each pitched three innings for A&M-Corpus Christi. Freshman Audrey McNeill came in to throw a perfect seventh inning of relief.