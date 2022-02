Texas A&M-CC gave up just one run combined in the two wins over the Phoenix Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi softball team indeed proved that there's no place like home as they swept Wisconsin-Green Bay 6-1 and 4-0 Tuesday in the first games of the season at Chapman Field.

The Islanders (3-4) got a complete game on the mound in Game 1 from Orange Grove grad Bea Lara and a shutout from Megan Depew in Game 2.

Texas A&M-CC will be back in action Wednesday with another doubleheader, this time against visiting Prairie View A&M.