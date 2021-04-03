Islanders' Southland struggles continue at Sam Houston St.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball program fell behind big in the first half and couldn't catch Sam Houston in an 84-61 decision Wednesday at Johnson Coliseum.



Despite an even second half, A&M-Corpus Christi (4-19, 1-13 SLC) trailed SHSU (19-7, 13-2 SLC) by 22 at the intermission and just couldn't dig itself out of such a large hole.



Sophomore Jalen White led the Islanders with 16 points and was 6-of-8 from the free throw line. Junior De'Lazarus Keys tallied eight points and five rebounds, and freshman Eden Davis came off the bench to score eight points.



The Bearkats were paced by Zach Nutall's 20 points. Demarkus Lampley was also a big contributor with 17 points and seven rebounds.



The only lead for A&M-Corpus Christi came on the very first bucket after senior Nolan Bertain buried a three-pointer. After SHSU tied it 5-5, it took a slight 11-7 advantage at the 15:13 mark. The Bearkats then used a 10-0 run to create separation and go up 21-7 with 12:33 remaining.



After a lay-up by White had the Islanders trailing 31-18, SHSU broke it open with an 8-0 spurt to catapult ahead 39-18 with 3:33 left.



The Bearkats took their largest lead of the game 67-37 with 11:27 to go in the second. A&M-Corpus Christi responded with a 7-0 run, which included a three by sophomore Jordan Hairston to trail 67-44 at the 7:46 mark.



A&M-Corpus Christi scored the final basket of the game on a three-pointer by Davis with seven seconds remaining.



The Islanders will conclude the season Saturday with a road game at Houston Baptist at 5 p.m.