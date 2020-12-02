CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders' baseball team has a lot to strive for and look forward to in 2020.

The Islanders will return as many as six seniors in the lineup that made a strong push towards the end of the conference season and tournament last year.



Coach Scott Malone holds that lineup along with a talented if relatively inexperienced pitching staff will lead the Islanders to have an impressive showing in the Southland Tournament should they make it. The tourney will be held in the Islanders' backyard of Whataburger Field for the first time in 10 years.

Malone and freshman pitcher Dom Lopez discuss having the tournament here in Corpus Christi in the video below.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi opens its season this Friday afternoon with the first of a three-game series at UT-Arlington.

