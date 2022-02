CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi couldn't get the shots to fall in a 79-70 loss to Southland-leading New Orleans Thursday.

The Islanders shot just 25 percent from the field in the first half and also missed nine free throws in that stretch. Texas A&M-CC (3-3) drops to three games behind the Privateers (6-0) in the Southland standings.