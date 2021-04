TAMU-CC will be making its third ever appearance in the national tournament.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's volleyball team is set to head out to Omaha, Nebraska for the NCAA Tournament next week.

The Southland-champion Islanders knocked off the top two seeds in the conference tournament to reach its third national tournament in school history.

Texas A&M-CC will face San Diego in the first round Tuesday morning.