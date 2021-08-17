Islanders volleyball opens 2021 as Southland favorite

Texas A&M-CC is coming off a conference title back in the Spring.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Garnering 13 first-place votes, defending champion Texas A&M-Corpus Christi volleyball earned the top spot in the Southland's preseason poll as voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors.

"It's an honor for our team to be selected first in the preseason poll," said head coach Steve Greene. "It reflects the character of our student-athletes and the success of our team last year, and we are looking forward to a competitive conference season this fall."

The Islanders (167 points) claimed 13 of the 16 first-place votes for the preseason favorite distinction, while HBU (149) received two first-place votes to edge Southeastern (144), which took the remaining first-place vote.

UIW (127) finished five points ahead of McNeese (122) for fourth and fifth, respectively, while New Orleans (112), Northwestern State (97) and Nicholls (84) rounded out the bottom half of the poll.

A&M-Corpus Christi placed five on the All-Southland preseason teams, with Rachel Young, Carissa Barnes and Faith Panhans being named first team while Kylie Filipiak and Montez Uigaese received second team recognition. The Islanders also welcome a talented incoming class that features seven newcomers.

The Islanders opens its 2021 campaign on Aug. 27 at the Arizona State Tournament.