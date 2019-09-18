EDINBURG, Texas — Story Headlines

- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi volleyball team defeated UTRGV, 3-0, on Tuesday evening at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas.

- With the win, the Islanders moved to 7-4 overall with the team's fifth consecutive victory. UTRGV falls to 5-6 on the season.

- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi picked up three points in the South Texas Showdown, presented by NavyArmy Community Credit Union with the victory.

- Kylie Filipiak had 13 kills with no attacking errors on the evening, hitting a blistering .565. She also added five digs, three service aces and two assists.



- The Islanders' best set came in the first, hitting .474 as a team with just two attacking errors.

- UTRGV was held to just 10 total kills in the second set, hitting .143 with six attacking errors.

- Madison Green dished out 35 assists to go along with nine kills and four digs. She had one service ace and hit .400 for the match with just one attacking error.

- Carissa Barnes added 17 digs defensively with three assists.

- Chloe Simon collected seven kills with six digs and three assists.

- Rachel Young had seven kills with three digs.

- Sam Dumity added five kills and four digs, along with a service ace.

- Kaylee Payne had nine digs defensively. She added one service ace, one assist and had a kill.

- The Islanders will travel North to Purdue University starting on Friday, Sept. 20. A&M-Corpus Christi will take on Purdue on Friday at 9:30 a.m. CST live on the Big Ten Network+. At 4 p.m. CST, the Islanders take on Eastern Michigan. The weekend concludes with Murray State on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CST. Live stats for all three matches can be found HERE.