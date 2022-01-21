Islanders with a quick turnaround heading into Saturday showdown with HBU

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders' men's basketball team rallied for a nice comeback win over McNeese Thursday, but quickly have to turn their focus to the next opponent.
Texas A&M-CC overcame giving up a 19-0 run to the Cowboys to win 60-56, but now just have one day off before hosting Houston Baptist Saturday. The Islanders come into the game at 2-0 in the Southland standings while HBU is 1-1.
Tipoff against the Huskies is set for 3:30 PM at the American Bank Center and follows the women's game.