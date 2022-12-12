x
Islanders

Islanders women continue long home win streak by hammering D-III St. Thomas

Jaeda Whitner lead the way with 13 points as Texas A&M-CC has now won 18 in a row inside the Corpus Christi city limits.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball team continued its dominance on the home court with an 80-23 win over Division III St. Thomas Monday at the Dugan Wellness Center.

The Islanders got out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as sophomore Jaeda Whitner lead the way with 13 points. A&M-CC hasn't lost at home since the end of the 2020-2021 season, a run dating back almost two years.

The Islanders are back in action on the road Friday at Texas State before that home win streak gets a major test next Monday against Washington State out of the Pac 12.

