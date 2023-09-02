Islanders women falter late in loss to HCU

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball team couldn't knock down enough shots from beyond the arc in a 55-52 loss to Houston Christian Thursday at the American Bank Center.
Makinna Serrata finished with 23 points, but she hit the Islanders' only two three-pointers on the night. Texas A&M-CC went 2-15 from downtown in the loss.
With the defeat, the Islanders fall into second place in the Southland standings at 9-3. Southeastern Louisiana also has the same record, but owns the season tiebreaker over Texas A&M-CC.