Islanders women looking for elusive NCAA Tournament appearance this season

Royce Chadwick's team fell in overtime in the Southland semifinals, but enter 2022-2023 as the preseason favorite in the conference.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi could be entering into the "golden era" of Islanders basketball with both the men's and women's teams being tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the Southland Conference.

For Head Coach Royce Chadwick's women, a conference win would mean the program's first ever trip to the NCAA Tournament after COVID-19 robbed them of the opportunity in spring 2020 after the Islanders won the regular season crown.

Chadwick returns 10 off last year's roster that came up just short in the Southland Tournament semifinal, an overtime loss to Southeastern Louisiana. That includes preseason All-Southland First-Team members Alecia Westbrook (Sr.) and Makinna Serrata (RS-Sr.).

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi opens the season with a Halloween exhibition game against Huston-Tillotson on Monday at 7 PM a the Dugan Wellness Center. The Islanders hit the road the following week with road trips to Texas Tech (Nov. 7th) and Texas A&M (Nov. 10th). Conference play begins Fri., Dec. 30th on the road at Northwestern State.