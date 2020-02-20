Story Headlines

- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi women's basketball team edged Southeastern Louisiana 49-48 in its annual Pink game on Wednesday night inside a packed Dugan Wellness Center.

- With the win the Islanders improve to 18-7 and 12-3 in Southland action, while SLU falls to 10-14 and 7-8 in conference play.

- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi earns the season split against the Lions and improves its all-time series record to 11-7.

- A&M-Corpus Christi entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10 points and outscored Southeastern 15-4 in the final frame to come away with the narrow one point victory.

- The defense of the Blue and Green held the Lions scoreless for the remaining 7:47 of the contest.

- With their 12th win in conference play, the Islanders have tied the program record for most regular season victories against Southland competition since joining the league in 2006-07. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi reached 12 Southland wins during the 2009-10 and the 2014-15 seasons.

- The starting five for the Blue and Green featured; Dae Dae Evans, Emma Young (Coleman-O'Bryan), Alexes Bryant, Dalesia Booth and Alecia Westbrook.

- After concluding the first quarter tied at 15-15, the Lions outscored the Islanders 17-9 to take an eight point lead into the locker room at halftime. The Lions utilized a strong second quarter shooting from the floor, going seven-of-nine from the field for 77.8-percent.

- Southeastern edged A&M-Corpus Christi 12-10 in the third quarter to give themselves the double-digit advantage heading into the final frame.

- Trailing by 10, the Islanders put on their best defensive quarter of the season, holding the Lions to just four points on 9.1-percent shooting from the field. Southeastern still had a chance to win at the buzzer trailing 49-48 with 2.3 seconds remaining. Strong defense from Booth forced up a quick shot that fell short of the rim, giving the Islanders the win.

- Bryant once again led the offense with 15 points on six-of-11 shooting from the field, while Booth added 10 points. Bryant also grabbed a team leading seven rebounds to go along with three blocks and one steal.

- Westbrook collected nine points with three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

- Both Evans, Coleman-O'Bryan and Tiara Matthews scored four points, while Coleman-O'Bryan led the team with four assists.

- The Lions edged Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the battle of the boards, 33-32. The Islanders grabbed 13 offensive rebounds compared to Southeastern's 12.

- A&M-Corpus Christi forced 17 SLU turnovers on four steals.

- Overall, the Islanders shot 41.2-percent from the field compared to the Lion's 37.5-percent.

- Booth's 10 points tonight mark her 18th double digit scoring performance this season, including eight of the last 10 ballgames. Booth moves past former teammate Brittany Mbamalu in career minutes played to No. 5 all-time with 3,256. In addition, she secured two defensive boards tonight to propel herself to No. 8 all-time with 367.

- Bryant's three blocks tonight inch her closer to the No. 4 spot of 113. After tonight's game Bryant has 107 blocks in just two years with the Blue and Green.

- The women head back out on the road for a matchup against Lamar University Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2:00 p.m. in Beaumont, Texas. Fans may listen to the game live on 1440 KEYS.