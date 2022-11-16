Islanders women trample Texas Lutheran to extend long home win streak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball team hasn't lost inside the Corpus Christi city limits in two seasons, a win streak that extended to 15 games Wednesday in a 70-38 win over Texas Lutheran.

The double double machine Alecia Westbrook lead the way with 14 points and 15 rebounds as the Islanders notched their first victory of the season after consecutive losses to power 5 schools Texas Tech and Texas A&M last week.