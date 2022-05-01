Islanders women win non-conference game against HBU

Texas A&M-CC got a career-high 18 points from Nabaweeyah McGill MCGILL in the win over the Huskies.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an impromptu game scheduled just a day in advance, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball program used big contributions inside to defeat HBU 61-56 in a non-conference match Wednesday in the Dugan Wellness Center.

Despite not hitting a three-pointer, A&M-Corpus Christi (6-6) asserted itself in the post with a career-high 18 points from sophomore Nabaweeyah McGill and a double-double from junior Alecia Westbrook. The Islanders outscored the Huskies (4-7) 40-26 in the paint.

McGill was 8-of-9 from the floor and also recorded four steals, three rebounds and a block. Westbrook finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.

A career-high also came from senior Diamond Wraggs as she tallied nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.

The Huskies, who raced out to a 16-9 first quarter lead, saw Timia Jefferson score 19 points off the bench. Marilyn Nzoiwu neared a double-double with nine points and 17 rebounds.

A&M-Corpus Christi led 7-2 early after a jumper by senior Makinna Serrata, but the Huskies responded with a 14-2 run the rest of the quarter to lead 16-9.

After HBU scored the first bucket of the second, the Islanders answered with a large 10-1 spurt to come all the way back and to it 19-19 after a pair of free throws by Serrata with 5:58 left. A&M-Corpus Christi took the lead 21-20 on a free throw by Wraggs. A lay-up by Westbrook had the Islanders ahead 27-25 at the break.

In the third, a jumper by sophomore Violeta Verano extended the edge to 31-27 with 7:21 remaining. A fast break lay-up by McGill kept it at 37-33 with 4:13 to go, and A&M-Corpus Christi carried a 44-41 advantage heading into the fourth.

An old-fashion three-point play by McGill gave the Islanders a 51-43 lead at the 7:50 mark. Though, HBU didn't go down easy and came within 55-53 with 4:14 remaining. Down the stretch, the Islanders were able to stay in front with a field goal by McGill and free throws by Verano and Westbrook.

The Islanders are now 6-0 at home this year where they've outscored the opposition 462-297.

NOTES

- A&M-Corpus Christi improved to 12-7 all-time against HBU and 7-3 at home.

- The Islanders are now 207-144 all-time at home and 53-28 in the Dugan Wellness Center.

- A&M-Corpus Christi entered the game ranked top-15 in the country in steals per game with 12.5 and forced 14 tonight.

- The Islanders shot .426 from the floor after leading the league in field goal percentage (.399) coming into the night.

- A&M-Corpus Christi improved to 6-0 this year when leading at half and have been up at the intermission in every home game.

- Westbrook notched her 13th career double-double and fifth this season. It was her 25th career double-figure scoring game and ninth this year, and 19th career double-digit rebounding performance and eighth this season. Westbrook's five assists were a season-high.

- McGill surpassed her previous career-high of 12 points against St. Thomas earlier this season. It was her seventh career double-figure scoring game and fifth this year. McGill's eight made field goals were also a career-best.