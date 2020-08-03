CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Story Headlines

- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi women's basketball team claimed its first ever regular season conference championship, defeating Houston Baptist, 58-47 on senior day at the American Bank Center.

- The Islanders finish the regular season with an overall record of 23-7 and 17-3 in the Southland. The 23 wins are the second most in program history, only trailing the 2009-10 squad which won 25.

- A&M-Corpus Christi has clinched the No. 1 seed in the 2020 Hercules Tires Southland Conference tournament next week in Katy, Texas. They receive a double bye and will automatically advance to the semifinals Saturday, March 14 at 5:00 p.m.

- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi finishes the regular season with a 13-1 record on their home floor, a new program best.

- Prior to today's game, the Islanders honored their eight seniors, Alexes Bryant, La'Janeira Robinson, Dae Dae Evans, Emma Young (Coleman-O'Bryan), Dalesia Booth, Arhianna Sims-Jackson, Sydney-Anne Cottrell and Tiara Matthews.

- The starting five for the Blue and Green featured all seniors including; Bryant, Booth, Evans, Coleman-O'Bryan and Matthews.

- 54 of the 58 points scored in today's game came from the starting five.



Key Islander Statistics

- Houston Baptist jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the opening four minutes of the game. However, the Islanders would regroup and went on a 14-5 scoring run to cut the Huskies' lead to just one at the end of the first quarter.

- A&M-Corpus Christi outscored HBU, 12-11 in the second quarter as both teams entered halftime tied at 26-26. Houston Baptist would open the third with five of the first six points, taking a 32-27 lead.

- The offense was ignited when Coleman-O'Byran drove the baseline and sent a no look pass to Matthews at the top of the paint for a basket, giving the Islanders a 32-31 lead. Texas A&M-Corpus Christ entered the fourth quarter trailing by just two, 40-38.

- The defense of the Blue and Green once again delivered in the crucial moments of the game, outscoring the Huskies, 19-8 in the final frame.

- Booth led the offense with 19 points and grabbed five rebounds, along with three steals, a block and an assist.

- Bryant also reached double figures, scoring 13 points on six-of-14 shooting from the field. In addition, the senior grabbed collected six reboumds, three assists and a game high three blocks.

- Coleman-O'Bryan was the final Islander to reach double figures, scoring 10 points. She also dished out a new season high seven assists and added four rebounds and a steal.

- Matthews was a key contributor, scoring eight points and grabbing a new career high 11 rebounds.

- Both Evans and freshman Alecia Westbrook scored four points, while Evans collected three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

- Wesbrook grabbed six rebounds and recorded a block as well.

- Collectively, the Blue and Green shot 40.7-percent from the field and recorded 16 assists on 24 made baskets.

- The Islanders won the battle of the boards for the 22nd game this season, grabbing 40 rebounds compared to the Huskies 35. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 18-4 this season when they outrebound their opponent.



Islander Notables

- Booth continues to add to her all-time shot block record, collecting one block today to bring her career total to 131.

- Bryant moves into sole possession of No. 3 all-time with 120 career blocks in only two years on the Island. She also jumps up one spot to No. 3 for single season blocks with 54 as she continues to chase her own record of 66 set last season.

- The Blue and Green are now 9-1 this season when giving up fewer than 50 points.



Up Next

