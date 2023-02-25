x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Islanders

Islanders Women's basketball tied for first in Southland Conference, Alecia Westbrook is welcomed to the 1,000-point club

The Islanders' Women's team took care of business in their final home game of the season with an 82-54 final.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Senior Day, the Islanders Women's Basketball team hosted Northwestern State at the American Bank Center.

TAMUCC v. Northwestern St.

-Off the top, the pass to guard, Paige Allen goes for it, misses the jumper then gets her own rebound. Bucket.

-Then Northwestern having a hard time on offense get a break. The pass down to the block. Two points.

-Then later, the pass to serrata at the elbow, swish baby.

The women's team took care of business in their final home game of the season with a 82-54 final.

A&M-Corpus Christi stays in a first-place tie with Southeastern heading into the regular season finale, which is set for Wednesday.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out