Islanders Women's basketball tied for first in Southland Conference, Alecia Westbrook is welcomed to the 1,000-point club

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Senior Day, the Islanders Women's Basketball team hosted Northwestern State at the American Bank Center.
TAMUCC v. Northwestern St.
-Off the top, the pass to guard, Paige Allen goes for it, misses the jumper then gets her own rebound. Bucket.
-Then Northwestern having a hard time on offense get a break. The pass down to the block. Two points.
-Then later, the pass to serrata at the elbow, swish baby.
The women's team took care of business in their final home game of the season with a 82-54 final.
A&M-Corpus Christi stays in a first-place tie with Southeastern heading into the regular season finale, which is set for Wednesday.
