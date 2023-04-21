Islanders women's tennis sweeps Southland Tournament opener against Nicholls

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi didn't even lose a set against the Colonels Friday in their tournament opener.

In a match that finished in under an hour and 45 minutes, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's tennis program cruised to a 4-0 win over Nicholls on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference Championships at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center.

The top-seeded Islanders extended their home-winning streak to 32 matches. They did not drop a set to the ninth-seeded Colonels and won their seventh consecutive SLC Tournament match. The Islanders are the back-to-back SLC Tournament champions.

A&M-Corpus Christi wasted little time grabbing a lead on all three courts in doubles. Juniors Valeria Cherfus and Kateryna Rublevska won 6-0 on court three, and junior Naomi Moi McKenzie and freshman Sofia Pinto finished it off 6-1 on court one.

It was nearly a flawless day for Cherfus as she followed up her doubles victory with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles. Senior Victoire Delattre followed with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 5, and McKenzie sealed the victory with a 6-4, 6-0 decision at No. 2.

Pinto, Rublevska and junior Emma Aucagne were all up a set when play was halted.

The women improved to 15-0 all-time against Nicholls and head coach Steve Moore. They are now 20-8 in SLC Tournament matches under Moore.

Up next, the women will square off with fourth-seeded Northwestern State at 10 a.m. Sunday in the semifinals. The men will play this evening at 6 p.m. in the semifinals against UIW.

A&M-Corpus Christi 4, Nicholls 0

Doubles Competition

1. Naomi Moi McKenzie and Sofia Pinto (AMCC) def. Constanza Cruz and Laura Lopez (NICH) 6-1

2. Emma Aucagne and Victoire Delattre (AMCC) vs. Carla Bouygues and Dareen Hassan (NICH) 4-2 unfinished

3. Valeria Cherfus and Kateryna Rublevska (AMCC) def. Noemie Piquet and Sophia Sara Safarova (NICH)

Singles Competition

1. Emma Aucagne (AMCC) vs. Simona Maksimovic (NICH) 6-2, 3-1 unfinished

2. Naomi Moi McKenzie (AMCC) def. Sophia Sara Safarova (NICH) 6-4, 6-0

3. Sofia Pinto (AMCC) vs. Dareen Hassan (NICH) 6-4, 3-3 unfinished

4. Valeria Cherfus (AMCC) def. Constanza Cruz (NICH) 6-1, 6-1

5. Victoire Delattre (AMCC) def. Carla Bouygues (NICH) 6-2, 6-3

6. Kateryna Rublevska (AMCC) vs. Laura Lopez (NICH) 6-2, 3-1 unfinished

