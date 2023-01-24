x
Islanders

Lutz discusses Islanders' troubles in "Hang Time" segment

The Texas A&M-CC men are only a game out of first place in the Southland Conference despite consecutive losses to Lamar and Houston Christian.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball team is just a game out of first place despite back-to-back losses to Lamar and Houston Christian last week.

Coach Steve Lutz says the "sky is not falling" yet in a preview of this week's "Hang Time" segment with Chris Thomasson. See the preview above and click the Youtube link for the full interview.

