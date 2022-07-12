Mushila leads the way as Islanders hit triple digits against Texas Lutheran

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's men's basketball team got a strong performance Wednesday from senior forward Isaac Mushila in a 100-63 win over Division-III Texas Lutheran at the American Bank Center.
Mushila scored the Islanders' first eight points against coach Steve Lutz's alma mater and finished with 23 on the night. A&M-CC used a 15-0 run early in the second half to pull away from the Bulldogs after being up 42-34 at the half.
The Islanders' snapped a two-game losing streak with the win as they now head on the road to #10 Arizona next Tuesday night.