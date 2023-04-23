Rain pours down on plans for Southland Conference Tournaments hosted by Islanders

Southland Conference will resume play after postponement due to heavy rainfall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders have been on a hot streak; however, two conference tournaments were pushed back on Saturday following a heavy rain event.

Three to four inches of rain came down and left the courts at Water's Edge Park unplayable. Cones were knocked over and standing water made the ground soggy.

Near the Island University, the tennis courts took on some water as well. This called for a delay in the women's tennis conference match.

Boise State University, New Orleans and UIW are all here fighting for the title. Luckily the islanders say tomorrow, Monday April 24, beach volleyball and tennis will resume thanks to other facilities.

Islander's Athletic Director, Adrian Rodriguez spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It's not ideal, but it's been an incredible weekend. Truly, we're really excited to host the Southland Conference Championships. We knew the weather might be a little dicey."

He said, "when you host two southland conference championships in one weekend, it's a lot of moving parts and it's a lot of people doing some heavy lifting. We're grateful to our amazing team and our game operations folks who make this possible."

The SIC Tennis Championship will be tomorrow at the Thomas J Henry tennis court at 10 a.m.

Beach volleyball will be on campus. The islanders play for the conference title at 12:30 p.m. at the beach courts.

