Rough night for Islanders as men and women both fall to Southeastern Louisiana

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Both Texas A&M-Corpus Christi basketball teams were knocked out of first place in the Southland Conference standings Thursday by visiting Southeastern Louisiana.

Steve Lutz's men's team lost a 14 point second half lead as the Lions got hot offensively in the 85-82 win in overtime. The Lions did not miss a field goal in OT going 4-for-4. The Islanders drop to 3-1 in conference with the loss.

The women struggled offensively throughout the night, shooting just 30% in the 53-46 defeat and just 19% in the first half. Royce Chadwick's team drops to 4-1 in Southland play.