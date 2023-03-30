Shaw introduced as Islanders' next men's coach

The former assistant will be tasked with continuing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's success after two straight trips to the NCAA Tournament.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The next chapter of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball is underway with the Islanders introducing the recently promoted Jim Shaw Thursday.

The Dugan Wellness Center was the site as the new men's head coach was formally introduced to the students, staff and media.

It's a different situation that Shaw is being promoted into compared to what Steve Lutz faced two years ago with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi coming off a five-win season back then. Shaw says its all about keeping the current group he's got and now trying to run it back to the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season.

For the Texas A&M-CC administrators like President Dr. Kelly Miller and new Athletic Director Adrian Rodriguez, keeping the continuity of the Kutz era was big, but so too was Shaw's recruiting prowess as he was one of the big architects of the instant transfer portal rebuild two years ago.

Shaw's family has a Coastal Bend background as well with his dad Bill coaching Ingleside to the state tournament back in 1985 and his mom serving as a teacher in Taft in the 80's as well.