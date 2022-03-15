x
Islanders

Shots don't fall for Islanders late in NCAA Tournament loss to Texas Southern

The Islanders lead as late as six minutes to go, but couldn't hit shots down the stretch in a First Four loss to the Tigers.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi couldn't capitalize off a hot start in a 76-67 loss to Texas Southern Tuesday in the NCAA Tournament First Four in Dayton, OH.

The Islanders shot just 37 percent from the field and 47 percent from the free throw line after jumping out to a 13-5 lead five and a half minutes in.

Still, it was a remarkable turnaround for first year Head Coach Steve Lutz who took A&M-CC to the tournament for the first time in 15 years despite inheriting a program coming off a 5-19 season and having to bring in 10 transfer players, the most in the county.

