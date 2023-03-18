TAMU-CC Athletics names Jim Shaw Interim Head Basketball Coach

Steve Lutz heads to Western Kentucky days after returning from March Madness.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All good things must come to an end. This is after Steve Lutz led the program to legendary succes.

Lutz finished 47-23 overall in his two seasons at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and led the team to the NCAA tournament last season and ran that back again this season too plus one more round. Even in his short time on the island, the 'lutz effect' ran deep.

"We're not surpised," said Dr. Kelly Miller, the President of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, "we knew that there woujld be alot of folks coming after coach lutz when we had such an incredible season last year and another this year with so much national attention".

She said the Island University was put on the map after making back-to-back March Madness appearances.

"We already have folks reaching out. We already had folks reaching out even before his annoucement hoping that he might be going somewhere else because they're intersted in working here at the Island University," said Dr. Miller.

Because of social media, all eyes have been on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

"There were Twitter battles going on about whether or not we were really an Island. There was one that wanted to know if we actually exsisted. Could such a gorgeous place really exsist as a univerrsity. Izzy was recognized as the coolest mascot of all time," she added.

The athletic department named coach Jim Shaw as the Interim Head Basketball Coach.

"He's been a great part of our success here. Honestly, the reason a lot of our players are here is because of Shaw. He's a great X's and O's guy, knows the ball incredibly well. Obvoulsy he's really connected to our players, our coaches and our program. We're real," said Adrian Rodriguez, the Athletic Director of the Island University.

He said as far as a permanent head coach:

"It's a national search. We announced that today as well. There's obviously an interest with our players, our great basketball brand and all that we got here going on the Island. We certainly will take an extensive look at the best interest of Islander basketball moving forward," Rodriguez added.

The athletic department said they have some potential head coach contenders but none of them are set in stone.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!