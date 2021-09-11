TAMU-CC Women drop season opener to Texas A&M

The Islanders held tough in the first quarter before the Aggies pulled away up in College Station.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Going up against a ranked opponent to begin the season, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball program hung tough early but fell 87-54 at No. 23 Texas A&M at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Reed Arena.

The Islanders (0-1) led after the first four and a half minutes and trailed by just two with 1:33 left in the first. Though, the Aggies (1-0) answered with a run early in the second quarter to build a lead and never looked back. The key stat from the night was Texas A&M shooting 12-24 (.500) from three, compared to 0-13 (.000) for A&M-Corpus Christi.

Junior Alecia Westbrook, a Preseason All-Conference Second-Team selection, notched a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Makinna Serrata was also a heavy contributor with 11 points and eight rebounds.

A strong showing came from senior Alexandria Pollard as she was a bucket away from a double-double with eight points and a career-high 10 rebounds. As a team, A&M-Corpus Christi secured 19 offensive rebounds including six from both Pollard and Serrata.

The Aggies, the reigning SLC regular season champions and a Sweet 16 team last season, were led by Kayla Wells who scored a game-high 18 points.

The first bucket of the season came on a second chance bucket inside by Westbrook to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead. Another second chance opportunity was converted by Serrata to put them up 9-5 at the 6:47 mark. The team's final lead of the game 13-10 came on a jumper in the paint by Pollard with 5:22 left.

A&M-Corpus Christi trailed just 19-17 when Texas A&M closed the final 1:33 on a 6-0 run to lead 25-17. The Aggies extended their advantage to 43-26 midway through the second, but a jumper and free throw by freshman Annukka Willstedt cut it to 43-31 with 57 seconds to go.

The third quarter was highlighted by a pair of field goals from Willstedt, but the Aggies were able to increase their lead to 65-41. The fourth saw sophomore Nabaweeyah McGill knock down a pair of field goals and a free throw.