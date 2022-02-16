Texas A&M-CC softball makes improbable comeback against Prairie View

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders' softball team pulled off an improbable comeback win Wednesday, topping Prairie View A&M 12-11 in Game 1 and eventually sweeping the Panthers with a 7-2 win in Game 2.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi trailed the Panthers 11-3 headed to the sixth inning. That's when the Islanders flipped the switch and scoring a whopping nine run in the final two frames, highlighted by a walk off single by Grace Gilbert.
Texas A&M-CC improves to 4-0 at home with Wednesday's sweep over Prairie View A&M coming off a Tuesday doubleheader sweep of Wisconsin-Green Bay.