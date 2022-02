CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders' women's basketball team avenged their only Southland loss with a payback win over Southeastern Louisiana 57-50 Thursday at the American Bank Center.

With the win Texas A&M-CC (8-1) grabs a half game advantage over the Lions (8-2) in the Southland Standings. Makinna Serrate (24 points and Violeta Verrano (16 points) lead the way for Coach Chadwick's team.