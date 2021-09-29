Texas A&M-CC women looking for bounceback season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders' women's basketball team is looking to get back into postseason contention after a letdown season in 2020.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi finished 4-7 in the Southland Conference after claiming the regular season crown the year before.

The Islanders' top scorer and rebounder returns in junior Alecia Westbrook, who was close to averaging a double-double last year. Westbrook says she spent the offseason working on her shooting despite averaging over 12 points per game.