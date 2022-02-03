Texas A&M-CC women use big fourth quarter to win on senior night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders women's basketball team got a sorely-needed win Wednesday with a 68-53 senior night win over Nicholls.
Texas A&M-CC used a 14-0 run to open the fourth quarter and blow the game open.
Alecia Westbrook lead the way with 22 points and Coach Royce Chadwick would the Southland Conference record with his 210th career conference win.
The Islanders are tied with Southeastern for second in the standings, but if both teams win Saturday, then A&M-CC would lose the tiebreaker and drop into the third spot. That would mean only one bye into the conference tournament quarterfinal unless Coach Chadwick's team can get some help in the regular season finale.