UTSA hands Islanders softball first home loss

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a midweek competition, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi softball program couldn't make a comeback to inevitably lose 9-3 to UTSA at Chapman Field on Tuesday.

The Islanders (10-17) got on the board first after an RBI single by junior Pal Egan drove in sophomore Haley Morse. A&M-Corpus Christi headed to the third after tallying three hits in the second inning alone and five total.

UTSA (9-17) didn't trail for long as a three-run homer in the top of the third gave the Roadrunners the lead, of which they never gave up. Five runs in the top of the sixth by UTSA helped solidify its lead with A&M-Corpus Christi not being able to pull in another run until the seventh.

Egan and fellow junior Madison Garza accounted for the team's final two runs of the game in a last-chance effort in the seventh. The Islanders were able to get two more runners on base to attempt the comeback, but the Roadrunners got their three outs to strand the runners and earn the win.

Going 2-3 on the day, Egan recorded two hits, one run and one RBI. She got her 11th double-hit of the season in the fifth inning, staying on trend with her national ranking for doubles (13th). Egan improved her batting average to continue to lead the team with a .382.

Freshman Paolina Baez and sophomore Gabriella Torres each accounted for a hit and an RBI. Baez now records 14 hits and 11 RBIs for the season while Torres has 20 and 12, respectively.

The mound saw a total of nine pitchers between the two teams, four of which were Islanders. Senior Grace Gilbert pitched the longest for four innings and struck out four while she was at it. Junior Beatriz Lara came in relief for UTSA's final at-bat and only threw two times to get the three outs the Islanders needed to get out of bases-loaded.

A&M-Corpus Christi featured its 25th different batting order and 20th different lineup. The team is ranked 28th nationally for both doubles and doubles per game.