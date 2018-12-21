CORPUS CHRISTI (ISLANDERS ATHLETICS) — Story Headlines

- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi men's basketball team fell to UTSA, 64-50, on Thursday evening at the American Bank Center in the team's final home non-conference game of the year.

- The Islanders fall to 5-6 on the season while the Roadrunners improved to 5-7 overall.

- Kareem South tied a career-high with 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He also tied his career-best with nine rebounds in 37 minutes of action. He hit three long range buckets, went 6-for-6 at the charity stripe, pulled down four offensive rebounds and had two steals.

- This was the 24th all time meeting between the two programs. The series is now tied, 12-12.

Key Islander Statistics

- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi outrebounded UTSA, 44-34, and forced 17 turnovers.

- The Islanders outscored the Roadrunners, 35-34, in the second half.

- Elijah Schmidt set a season-high with 10 rebounds with four coming on the offensive glass. He scored seven points and picked up two steals defensively in 27 minutes.

- Myles Smith scored six points and hit both of his free throw attempts.

- Jashawn Talton grabbed five rebounds, blocked two shots, had two assists and recorded a steal.

- Tony Lewis had five rebounds, including two offensive boards, and also added an assist.

- Irshaad Hunte had three rebounds and also recorded a blocked shot.

- Kyle Brown had three points with a pair of assists, a rebound and got a steal in 15 minutes of work.

Game Notables

- South has now scored 20 or more points eight times in his career and twice this season. He has 40 career double-figure scoring performances including six this year. South has now started 69 games for the Islanders and is the only other player besides Talton to start all 11 games this year.

- Schmidt has now recorded four games with double-digit rebound totals. Thursday was his first of the 2018-19 season.

- The Islanders are now 2-2 in the month of December.

- This was the only Thursday game the Islanders will play this year.

- A&M-Corpus Christi has forced at least 15 opponent turnovers in four games this season counting Thursday nght.

- It was also the seventh time this year the Islander defense has recorded six or more steals.

- Thursday marked the seventh time this year A&M-Corpus Christi has outrebounded an opponent.

- South has led the team in scoring three times this year.

- The team's 16 made free throws ties for the third highest total this year.

Up Next

- The Islanders will head to Ruston, La., to face Louisiana Tech for the first time in program history on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m. Fans can listen to the game live on 1440 KEYS.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII